Rosemount Crossing to host Fall Family Fun Festival
Rosemount Crossing will host its second annual Fall Family Fun Festival from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24.
Activities will include yoga, karate, food, fitness classes, nail polishing, pumpkin painting, a bounce house, wellness workshops and a pizza party/movie night. The majority of the events are free. The full event schedule includes:
8:30 a.m — Free yoga class (Platinum Yoga)
9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. — Free bounce house (USA Karate)
10 a.m. — Free yoga class (Platinum Yoga)
10 a.m. — Pumpkin painting (first 50 kids free by Crystals Cuddle Bug Childcare Center)
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Free nail polishing (Orchid Nails)
10:30 a.m. — Free karate class (ages five and above at USA Karate)
11 a.m. — Free fitness class (Snap Fitness)
11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — Free Wellness Workshop on "Nutrition 101" (Platinum Yoga)
Noon to 2 p.m. — Rudy Redeye Grill (free kids meal with the purchase of an adult meal)
Noon — BBQ lunch (free to first 50 patrons by Sprint)
4:30-7 p.m. — Kid's karate pizza party and movie night/parents night out for $5 (USA Karate)
"Nutrition 101," led by Lori Kearney, is designed to help inspire attendees to change their overall perspective on health. Please RSVP online at www.facebook.com/events/1776292555961966/, email mindfulhealthwithlori@yahoo.com or text/call 612-720-1335.
Rosemount Crossing is located at 14879 S. Robert Trail. For more information contact David Younglove at 651-423-3435.