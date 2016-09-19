Rosemount Crossing to host Fall Family Fun Festival

Rosemount Crossing will host its second annual Fall Family Fun Festival from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24.

Activities will include yoga, karate, food, fitness classes, nail polishing, pumpkin painting, a bounce house, wellness workshops and a pizza party/movie night. The majority of the events are free. The full event schedule includes:

Recommended for you

8:30 a.m — Free yoga class (Platinum Yoga)

9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. — Free bounce house (USA Karate)

10 a.m. — Free yoga class (Platinum Yoga)

10 a.m. — Pumpkin painting (first 50 kids free by Crystals Cuddle Bug Childcare Center)

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Free nail polishing (Orchid Nails)

10:30 a.m. — Free karate class (ages five and above at USA Karate)

11 a.m. — Free fitness class (Snap Fitness)

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — Free Wellness Workshop on "Nutrition 101" (Platinum Yoga)

Noon to 2 p.m. — Rudy Redeye Grill (free kids meal with the purchase of an adult meal)

Noon — BBQ lunch (free to first 50 patrons by Sprint)

4:30-7 p.m. — Kid's karate pizza party and movie night/parents night out for $5 (USA Karate)

"Nutrition 101," led by Lori Kearney, is designed to help inspire attendees to change their overall perspective on health. Please RSVP online at www.facebook.com/events/1776292555961966/, email mindfulhealthwithlori@yahoo.com or text/call 612-720-1335.

Rosemount Crossing is located at 14879 S. Robert Trail. For more information contact David Younglove at 651-423-3435.