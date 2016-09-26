Rosemount city-wide cleanup day is Saturday, Oct. 1

The city of Rosemount will host a city-wide cleanup day from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Rosemount Public Works Facility, 14455 Brazil Avenue.

Residents are welcome to participate in the event by dropping off unwanted items that are not normally collected by their residential solid waste haulers.

Rosemount will be working with J.R.'s Advanced Recyclers for collection and disposal of electronic equipment and appliances. Anyone dropping off these items will pay J.R.'s directly. Therefore, participants who wish to dispose of electronics and/or appliances along with other items for which we charge should be prepared to pay J.R.'s Advanced Recyclers and the city of Rosemount separately. Only cash and checks are accepted.

Lawn mowers, snow blowers, and other power equipment must be drained of oil and gasoline. Loose items should be boxed or bagged to make unloading easier and quicker. Keep in mind that not all material can be collected. Therefore, the city reserves the right to refuse any unacceptable material such as compost and yard waste, motor oil (and power equipment containing gas and oil), or household hazardous waste like paints and solvents. There are other sites within Dakota County that will accept these items.

For a complete list of accepted items and associated fees, visit the city's website at www.ci.rosemount.mn.us.

This event is for Rosemount residents only. A driver's license or other proof of residency will be required. Please contact the city's Solid Waste Coordinator at 651-322-6005 with any questions.