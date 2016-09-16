Local historian Maureen Geraghty Bouchard searched for this watch for years, finally finding it at the Chicago History Museum. The watch was given to Admiral George Dewey from 50,000 children from Minnesota and the Northwest who each gave a one cent donation. The Rosemount teen who came up with the idea was her great, great uncle.

All most folks remember about George Dewey is that unfortunate photograph of President Truman holding up a copy of the Chicago Daily Tribune incorrectly headlined, "Dewey Defeats Truman."

Local historian Maureen Geraghty Bouchard, while doing research on her family tree about 15 years ago, came across a different story about Dewey and his unlikely ties to a teenager from Rosemount.

She gave a presentation on her discovery last Thursday at the Robert Trail Library.

"There was Dewey fever going on," she said about the Admiral who had helped win the Spanish American War at the turn of the century. "He had a destroyer ship named after him. There's Dewey Street in St. Paul and Dewey Lake in St. Louis County."

He was the only officer of the US Navy ever to hold the rank of Admiral of the Navy, and it was Dewey who coined the phrase, "You may fire when you are ready."

He was so popular, people wanted him to run for president, which he did unsuccessfully in 1900.

Dewey fever had reached Rosemount as well. One 15-year-old boy, Archie Cadzow, was so enamored with the war hero, he wrote the Minneapolis Journal (now Star Tribune) and suggested that children donate their pennies to buy Dewey a watch.

To the paper's surprise, 50,000 children responded, each sending in one penny, which equalled $500.

"That was big money back then," Bouchard said.

All of the children's names and the newspaper clippings of the story were bound in a book that accompanied the watch.

The watch was described by the New York Times like this: "The watch is 22-carat gold, bearing the monogram 'G.D.' in gold enamel on the front of the case and the Admiral's flag in blue and white enamel on the back. On the inside of the case is a list of the names of the Spanish ships destroyed in Manila Harbor and the inscription, 'Presented to Admiral Dewey by the Children of Minneapolis and the Northwest May 1st, 1900 each donor contributing one cent."

The gold watch and chain also contained gunmetal and copper from the ships destroyed in Manila Harbor. The hours on its face were not Roman numerals but the letters of Dewey's name. The watch also contained diamonds and an emerald.

Bouchard was so fascinated by the description of the watch, she wanted to see it. She sent out letters to all of the museums and historical societies she thought may have it. No one had seen it.

Five years ago, while researching for work, she came across a story about an ornate watch at the Chicago History Museum. She emailed them and they sent back several pictures of George Dewey's watch.

Cadzow was invited to travel with a congressman by train to personally present the watch to Dewey.

Dewey was so moved by the gift, he said, "When I hear it tick or see its hands move I shall say to myself, 'How rich you are; fifty thousand innocent, kindly friends are with you'; and my heart will swell with joy and gratitude. I shall wear the watch and feel it shall be a talisman against all sorrow."

Cadzow, who was Bouchard's great, great uncle, graduated from St. Thomas College in St. Paul, was a fireman and a journalist. But at the age of 28, he took a job with the railroad and on his third day at work, he was struck by a train and killed.

He is buried at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Rosemount.

"He made his mark major-like in life and then died a tragic death at a very young age," Bouchard said.

She included the story in her book, "Rosemount: From the River to Space," which can be purchased through the Rosemount Area Historical Society or by emailing rosemounthistory@charter.net.