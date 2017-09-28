• Andy Slavitt, former acting administrator for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services

• State Sen. John Marty, former chair of the Senate Health Committee

• Matthew Eastwood, CEO of Canvas Health

• Kathleen Picard, health policy and practice consultant and policy advisor for the American Physical Therapy Association

Yoga classes offered in Hastings

BreakAway Arts and Cafe, Caring Hands Massage and Spa, and MindfulMotion Pilates, Fitness and Ayurveda are teaming up to offer two new classes beginning next month in Hastings.

Tai Yoga Chai begins Tuesday, Oct. 10, in the BreakAway Cafe building at 111 3rd St. East. The class meets 7 to 7:30 a.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 31. The class is appropriate for all fitness levels and will consist of gentle Tai Chi moves, seated Yoga poses and ending with a brief breath exercise. The $60 class fee includes a warm beverage created for class participants. Fee is $15 per drop in class. To enroll, visit www.breakawayarts.com or by call 651-437-3779.

The second class, Mindfulness by Candlelight, will be 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Oct. 18-Nov. 8 at Caring Hands Massage and Spa, 115 5th St. East. The class, appropriate for all fitness levels, will consist of 30 minutes of gentle Yoga poses followed by 30 minutes of breath work and quiet mindful focus. Participants will pick up a coupon for a special beverage at BreakAway Cafe. The fee is $60 for all four classes or $15 per drop in class. To enroll, call or text Nicole DePalma at 651-318-9168, or email ayurveda722@gmail.com.

Westfields hosts Alzheimer's education class

A free Alzheimer's disease family education class, The Basics: Memory Loss, Dementia and Alzheimer's Disease, will be held 1-2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11, at Westfields Hospital & Clinic in New Richmond. The program will explore the difference between normal age-related memory changes and more serious memory problems that may require medical attention.

Alzheimer's Association offers family education programs across Wisconsin each month. These classes are designed to assist anyone who has questions about Alzheimer's disease or related dementias. Programs are made possible in part by funds raised through the Walk to End Alzheimer's.

Programs are free and open to to families, caregivers and the general community. Each program is presented by an Alzheimer's Association staff member or trained community volunteer. To register, call 800-272-3900. For more information, visit www.alz.org/gwwi.

Telemedicine program comes to western Wis. hospitals

Inpatients needing after-hours, non-emergency care at Hudson Hospital & Clinic and other HealthPartners St. Croix Valley hospitals will see a hospital medicine doctor via video conference. The new Hospitalist Telemedicine program, which began last month, will improve access to hospital medicine specialists during overnight hours, according to a news release. The three HealthPartners hospitals piloted the technology for the video consultations for more than a year to make sure the technology was reliable and easy to use, they said in a news statement. "Patients receive the same high quality care, which can now progress faster by having a hospital medicine doctor available immediately through this technology," said Dr. Kreegan Reierson, chief of Hospital Medicine for St. Croix Valley hospitals. "Our nighttime care team is better supported by this improved access to the hospitalist and we believe it will mean more patients can remain in their community for care, no matter the time of day or night." A hospitalist continues to be available in person at each location from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Outside those hours, the after-hours hospitalist will admit new patients and initiate care plans, order prescriptions and more remotely through the video link.

River Falls to hold immunization clinic

Pierce County Public Health will hold an immunization clinic in River Falls 3-5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4, at 1234 South Wasson Lane Suite A. The clinic is for children through 18 years of age who are Medicaid eligible, uninsured, American Indian or Alaska Native or have insurance without vaccine coverage. Some adult vaccinations also are available for a fee. For more information or to make an appointment, call the health department at 715-273-6755.