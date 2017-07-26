Chuck & Don’s selects nonprofits for annual fundraiser

Customers can support the Raising Awareness campaign by rounding up their purchases in-store or making a separate donation until the end of the month. The Raising Awareness campaign launched in 2013. Since its inception, the campaign has raised nearly $540,000 for organizations in Minnesota and Colorado.

“Raising Awareness is a focal point of our community giving initiatives,” said Bob Hartzell, CEO and president of Chuck & Don’s. “This year, we are proud to support these four organizations in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Colorado, as they all share our passion for supporting people and animals in need.”

PetsLoyal2Vets: Connects U.S. veterans — who have been diagnosed and treated for post-traumatic stress disorder, traumatic brain injury, or physical-assault trauma — with service dogs, free of charge.

Midwest Animal Rescue & Services (MARS): A foster-based rescue group with a mission to provide quality care, client education and training of companion animals, to promote responsible pet ownership while uniting fellow rescuers in the pursuit of ending animal homelessness.

Leech Lake Legacy: An animal welfare organization that empowers Native American communities to enrich the lives of animals by providing resources and sharing information.

Chuck & Don’s has locations in Woodbury, Hudson, Gottage Grove, Rosemount and Red Wing.