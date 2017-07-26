Chuck & Don’s selects nonprofits for annual fundraiser
Pet supplier Chuck & Don’s is running its annual Raising Awareness campaign to benefit three Minnesota and Wisconsin based non-profit organizations: Pets Loyal to Vets, Leech Lake Legacy and Midwest Animal Rescue & Services (MARS). In Colorado, the campaign will support the Colorado Rapid Avalanche Deployment (C-RAD).
Customers can support the Raising Awareness campaign by rounding up their purchases in-store or making a separate donation until the end of the month. The Raising Awareness campaign launched in 2013. Since its inception, the campaign has raised nearly $540,000 for organizations in Minnesota and Colorado.
“Raising Awareness is a focal point of our community giving initiatives,” said Bob Hartzell, CEO and president of Chuck & Don’s. “This year, we are proud to support these four organizations in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Colorado, as they all share our passion for supporting people and animals in need.”
- PetsLoyal2Vets: Connects U.S. veterans — who have been diagnosed and treated for post-traumatic stress disorder, traumatic brain injury, or physical-assault trauma — with service dogs, free of charge.
- Midwest Animal Rescue & Services (MARS): A foster-based rescue group with a mission to provide quality care, client education and training of companion animals, to promote responsible pet ownership while uniting fellow rescuers in the pursuit of ending animal homelessness.
- Leech Lake Legacy: An animal welfare organization that empowers Native American communities to enrich the lives of animals by providing resources and sharing information.
Chuck & Don’s has locations in Woodbury, Hudson, Gottage Grove, Rosemount and Red Wing.