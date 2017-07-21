New bands joins Leprechaun Days lineup

The Sweet Colleens band will mix folk and Celtic roots when the band comes to play country music on stage at Central Park Amphitheater in Rosemount.

"The Sweet Colleens will bring some Irish sounds to their music sound, and Tim Sigler will bring his high energy performance to the stage as a new act," said Steve Ball, booking chair for the summer festival.

The Sweet Colleens play in the evening of Thursday, July 27. The band will open for Martin Zellar & the Hardways band.

Minnesota great entertainer Zellar is back by popular demand to entertain crowds at Leprechaun Days. Raving about Zellar's sound, Ball said this band continues to amaze him with talent.

Zellar, guitarist and former leader singer with the alternative band Gear Daddies, will play favorite, legendary songs from Neil Diamond and he will also perform his own original music and songs that have become popular.

Country music fans can wear cowboy boots and hats to out and hear country and rock musician Tim Sigler perform on stage Friday, July 28, in the amphitheater.

The family-friendly band Them Pesky Kids also returns to Leprechaun Days to perform Saturday, July 29, prior to the popular fireworks show that caps off Leprechaun Days. The pop and rock family band Kids will perform cover songs from rock legend bands like Van Halen, Foreigner and Styx.

"We want everyone to come out and have fun, and come out and relax at our free concerts and remember to bring a blanket or chair and watch the bands play," Ball said.