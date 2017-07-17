PHOTO: Engel perfomed at the Shell Lake Arts Center
Rosemount native Jacob Engel performed at the Shell Lake Arts Center's final trombone workshop concert June 16.
The concert was a culmination of a weeklong trombone workshop, where participants received instruction from professional trombonists from across the Midwest on jazz improvisation, orchestral playing, chamber music, private lessons, large and small trombone ensembles, and more.
For more information or to register for a camp, call the Shell Lake Arts Center at 715-468-2414 or visit www.shelllakeartscenter.org.