    PHOTO: Engel perfomed at the Shell Lake Arts Center

    By Rosemount Newsroom Today at 10:28 a.m.
    Jacob Engel (left, high-fiving) performed at the Shell Lake Arts Center's final trombone workshop concert June 16.Photo by Amanda Halek

    Rosemount native Jacob Engel performed at the Shell Lake Arts Center's final trombone workshop concert June 16.

    The concert was a culmination of a weeklong trombone workshop, where participants received instruction from professional trombonists from across the Midwest on jazz improvisation, orchestral playing, chamber music, private lessons, large and small trombone ensembles, and more.

    For more information or to register for a camp, call the Shell Lake Arts Center at 715-468-2414 or visit www.shelllakeartscenter.org. 

