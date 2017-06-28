Sandwich Project feeds hundreds

The goal of The Sandwich Project is to help feed as many people in need as possible. In the beginning the foundation orchestrated the making of 45,000 sandwiches for two shelters in Minneapolis to now providing 400,000 sandwiches per year for several homeless shelters and food shelves throughout the Twin Cities and surrounding areas.

To view the complete list of the current shelters and food shelves that are served and to learn how you participate in The Sandwich Project visit www.thesandwichprojectmn.org.