Two weekends ago, for the entire weekend, we were subjected to a deep incessant droning sound. I never did figure out what it was. Possibly airport plane re-routings due to a strong north wind? Do any city staff represent Rosemount at MAC Noise meetings currently?

Last Tuesday, I was drifting off to sleep around 2 a.m. when a horrific racket caused me to sit up. Was a jet hovering over my home? No, jets don’t hover. Was it a tornado? No, it’s February in Minnesota.

Yep, it was another train racing through on an otherwise quiet night, the sound amplifying for miles. The noise was awful enough; the vibration otherworldly and inescapable. I finally fell asleep around 4 a.m., but dramatically increased local morning traffic ran from 5-8 a.m. Then an unidentified neighbor blared their stereo until 9 a.m. I finally fell into a deep sleep … only to have my two hungry cats wake me up at the usual 9:45 a.m.

But hey, the morning planes flying overhead and the blowing train horns would have anyway. So another night of utter frustration and total exhaustion, some tears, and basically “naps,” followed by another day feeling like absolute death and with little stamina to work with.

How are you all sleeping lately? I can’t be the only person of 22,000 who is suffering through this. The adverse health effects of sleep deprivation range from mild — fatigue, crankiness and acting out — to

more severe — obesity, depression, cardiovascular disease, psychosis, hypertension and Type 2 diabetes.

There is a reason why it is used to torture prisoners.

The trains blow their horns daily, despite an expensive Quiet Zone purchased by the city some years back. Most vehicles nowadays exceed the posted speed limits. What are these drivers thinking?

Mining is done 24/7 because the city approved that — I assume so the company can enjoy greater profits.

I can’t wait until spring arrives and the leaf blowers and industrial lawn mowers are added to the mix.

Oh wait, I doubt I will survive that long … especially since I also have a serious chronic illness.

We all already went through this some years back, and it almost killed me then, too. I am more ill now, so more vulnerable. I have been diagnosed as severely sleep deprived. Again.

This is a cruel, recurring and completely unnecessary thing to put a community through. I cannot comprehend why the authorities would even consider it?

I am communicating with the new city administration and the city council; there’s a learning curve. They are basing their decisions on limited information and data, so I shared more with them.

I actually managed to get a decent night’s sleep recently, a rare occurrence. The next day, I felt considerably better. As a result, I was able to be more productive. So it is still possible! But in 2016, I only slept through the night once. I am far more ill than I need to be, due to the added sleep deprivation.

A Minnesota noise pollution law exists, is in effect 24/7, and supersedes lesser laws and ordinances. I have only perused parts of it, but I am hoping experts exist and they speak up now, along with other residents. Rosemount has become way too noisy. And it is affecting everyone’s sleep — whether you are aware of it or not — by reducing REM deep stage sleep when healing occurs. It is tearing at the fabric of everyone’s everyday life. Please, make it stop.