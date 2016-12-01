Letter: Honored to serve the residents of Rosemount

I wanted to take a moment after the election to thank the residents of Rosemount for coming out to vote, particularly down ballot, for our City Council candidates. I truly value your continuing trust in my efforts to represent all our residents and serving you for a third term. These efforts, working with the rest of the council and staff, will continue to focus on fiscal restraint, civic engagement and sustainability in growth-oriented development bringing services, amenities and gathering places to enjoy in our neighborhoods and community.

As the new year comes upon us, residents will see a transition and change. We will see a transition of city administrator with the retirement of Dwight Johnson to Logan Martin. Dwight has ably managed our staff for the past eight years and deserves much credit on services and efficiencies enacted during his term. Logan, well respected among his peers, will continue to build our community for today and the future.

On council, we will see a change from the election with Vanessa Demuth succeeded by Heidi Freske. Vanessa has served our residents passionately on environmental and water related issues with her point of view. I hope to see her continue in some volunteer capacity serving the city. Staff is working to familiarize Heidi with all her new duties and responsibilities. New council members experience a steep learning curve to understand and engage in the broad spectrum of issues coming before council. I look forward to working with Heidi and her new perspectives she promises to bring.

In closing, I ask residents to reach out to City Council and the administrator at citycouncil@ci.rosemount.mn.us to share their thoughts and concerns. Send direct emails to me at jeff.weisensel@ci.rosemount.mn.us. Please take the time to engage in our ongoing Rosemount 2040 Comprehensive Guide Plan discussions and open houses. Sign up at our city website at the “Notify Me” button to keep up with what is going on in the city. Consider applying for our commissions after the first of the year to engage and help with the business of the city. Lastly, a shout out to the many, many, many volunteers who make our community thrive. Your efforts are noticed and appreciated in your service to the varied community and civic organizations that call Rosemount home. Thank you!