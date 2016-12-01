Letter: Thanks for newspaper support of the arts

As Thanksgiving and the end of the year draw near, the Rosemount Area Arts Council would like to thank the Rosemount Town Pages for helping make 2016 another successful year. Without the coverage that you give the arts, we would have a rough time informing the public of the many and varied events that we held over the year. Your coverage shows just how vibrant the arts are south of the river. We truly appreciate all your hard work in publishing these great papers.