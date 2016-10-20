Vanessa Demuth is a true public servant. She serves for the public good and does not have a personal agenda. In her first campaign for Rosemount City Council she was elected with the most votes.

Among other duties, Vanessa works to protect our drinking water quality. When she was on the Planning Commission for four years prior to being elected to city council, she voted against the mining at UMore Park because the Minnesota Department of Health stated that allowing mining to occur below the water table would negatively impact our municipal well drinking water supply area. I remember this clearly because I was opposed to the mining at UMore Park and Vanessa was the only one at city hall who agreed with me. Vanessa has common sense — and a geology degree.

Vanessa brought innovative ideas to city hall that will save taxpayers money and resources: she had staff pursue grants to conserve water and allow residents to earn rebates for installing water-saving appliances. Another grant, for a master irrigation controller, will save the city as much as 20 percent of its irrigation water use. She cut costs on drilling our new municipal well by cutting out unnecessary procedures.

The city is required to periodically sample our ponds for water quality. While this was being done, Vanessa asked that surface water samples also be collected and analyzed for chloride content. Test results found chloride levels above the standard that is toxic to aquatic life. With better road salt application techniques, Vanessa will work to reduce road salt use near our lakes and ponds. This will benefit the environment and also save money.

Vote Vanessa for city council to keep our city safe; our taxes low while continuing our high level of services; and attracting new businesses yet maintaining our small-town feel.