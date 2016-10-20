Letter: Brighter days ahead even in frustrating campaigns

It appears another local resident succumbed to the frustration of this year’s campaign season. I’m sure in no small part due to the ubiquitous campaign ads of questionable accuracy from both political bents. Last week’s adjective laden rant, in these pages, regarding GOP candidate Donald Trump, must have been cathartic to write. Sadly, even as a conservative, it was easy to empathize with this clearly frustrated writer.

Mr. Trump unfortunately does not always, or perhaps ever, possess or display the characteristics reasonable people expect of someone seeking to hold the highest office in the land. I do think it is telling though, that Trump’s brash, in-your-face, politically incorrect approach is, dare I say appealing, to a substantial subset of the American population. Perhaps a population long felt dismissed by the political process. I think Secretary Clinton’s characterization of this subset as a “basket of deplorables” exposes her for what she is — in the nicest terms, a political insider. She most certainly has her own plethora of issues. However, a left-leaning media machine, her own political wiliness, and Trump’s inability to imagine a world beyond him, have nearly eliminated any consequences that would likely ruin a different candidates campaign. To take a page from last week’s writer, reasonable people can reasonably consider Mrs. Clinton as elitist, condescending, manipulative, duplicitous, deceitful, treacherous, onerous, unlikeable, criminal, complicit, disingenuous, hypocritical, sanctimonious, untruthful, and untrustworthy. I most certainly will not vote for her as she represents too much of what is wrong with our political system.

No doubt there is much to dislike about this year’s major party presidential candidates, frankly more to dislike than like. But I remain hopeful that America will keep its faith and know that brighter days are ahead — even if it is four years from now. For now, I’m getting to know Evan McMullin.