Letter: Greg Clausen works across the aisle

Greg Clausen is a candidate who works across the aisle to achieve goals in the legislature. He considers himself part of the "purple group" who works across party lines.

When student enrollment at Rosemount High School (Greg Clausen, principal) was decimated due to the opening of Eastview High School, my children were students at RHS. I witnessed first hand how Greg worked with all sides — students, teachers and parents — to achieve consensus in helping RHS to remain on a path of high academic achievement. Education was a priority for him. He lead quietly, with strength. His goal was achieved. He supported students not only academically but also attended their numerous extracurricular activities. On several occasions Greg visited students at their hospital bedside. He showed compassion and caring.

Greg has traveled out of District 57 to get information from non-metro residents relevant to their issues. He cares about people and their concerns across the state. He looks at the big picture prior to presenting or voting on a bill. He cares.

Education is still a priority for Greg. He sees its importance for people of all ages. I agree. An educated citizenry has a greater potential for freedom and success as a country. He authored the All-Day Kindergarten bill. He authored legislation, not yet passed, to implement greater tax benefits for families who save for college using 529 plans.

Vote for the candidate with integrity and leadership. Vote for the candidate who cares about education and people. Vote for Greg Clausen.