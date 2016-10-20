Letter: Holly Jenkins will bring change to county board

This year the winds of change are blowing through Dakota County, and we residents have a chance to install a real “Voice of the People” to our county board. I have seen first hand Holly Jenkins at work, keeping the pressure on the county commissioners to listen to the voices of its constituents, holding their feet to the fire of public opinion on issues of park preservation and good fiscal management. It is in part because of her leadership, passion and infectious exuberance that the county commissioners were forced to acquiesce to the public and modify their plans to bulldoze and pave through Lebanon Hills Regional Park. While plans for park modifications may still be forthcoming and yet to be determined, I believe her when she says that she would bring transparency and a responsiveness to the process in a way as never before.

To many of us, the county’s Board of Commissioners has proven to be an insular if not patronizing institution, offering little more than the false impression of receptiveness and concern. It invites respondents to wade in on issues through surveys, forums and educational outreach, and then simply foregoes contrary opinions as misguided or non-representational, all while it continues behind the scenes to remain on track, pursuing its own pre-ordained, Met Council facilitated agenda. I know Holly will bring needed change. And whether it be our parks, public safety, health and human services or whatever, a Commissioner Jenkins will be a representative open to our concerns and an advocate we can count on.

Winds of change come in all forms, some gentle and some mighty. Hurricane Holly has the potential to really clean house. I urge everyone to please vote for Holly Jenkins, County Commissioner on election day.