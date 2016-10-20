Letter: Campbell offers healthcare solutions

MNsure is a total failure. Dayton admits it. Greg Clausen knows it but supported massive expenditures for an exchange that has wrecked havoc on businesses and individuals. Cory Campbell knows that first-hand. His company of 6,000 employees was put out of business due to the Affordable Care Act. I also know because I work for the Minnesota Department of Human Services as a judge, and I hear MNsure appeals. What this exchange has done to destroy health care insurance providers and to financially and emotionally strangle Minnesotans is nothing short of tragic. I know. I see this every single day in my job. Greg Clausen is responsible for helping to create dire situations for countless people. We must eliminate the exchange or the ongoing fallout from this debacle will continue to rock families and businesses in Minnesota. Vote Campbell.