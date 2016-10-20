Letter: Youth in politics

As a high school senior, I have noticed that very few youth are getting involved in politics. I am only 17 years old and, unfortunately, will not be able to vote in the upcoming election.

However, voting is not the only way for me to make a difference in politics. This past year I knew I wanted to do something, so I found State Representative Anna Wills who is running for reelection in District 57B.

Anna Wills and I share a lot of the same ideals, and she is a wonderful person. Helping her with her campaign efforts has given me an amazing experience. Even though I am too young to vote, I can still have an impact on local politics. I believe that more youth should seek this kind of experience.

Just because you can’t vote doesn’t mean you can’t make a difference.