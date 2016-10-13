Letter: Weisensel represents Rosemount well

Over the last eight years Jeff Weisensel has represented Rosemount well on our city council. He is approachable and has demonstrated openness to ideas people bring to him and to what is presented to council. Jeff brings a skillset to the council that includes collaboration, communication, leadership, and fiscal responsibility. During Jeff’s tenure, the city portion of our taxes has been reduced while the services and amenities that we have indicated we support have been provided. With a vision for progressive growth, we can trust Jeff to provide responsible stewardship. Jeff has a long track record of civic engagement and deserves our support for another four years on the council.