Letter: See something, say something
This admonition from Homeland Security has a different purpose, but it has really been resonating with me lately. Whenever I see Donald Trump, I experience a deep visceral reaction and feel the need to say:
Buffoon, bombastic, puffed-up blowhard, fear-monger, sociopath, abnormal, ruthless, deceitful, irritating, poser, angry, petulant, intolerant, incompetent, annoying, rash, disrespectful, crass, rude, classless, callous, thoughtless, egotistical, egocentric, narcissistic, charlatan, liar, cheat, fraud, shameless, insensitive, crude, cruel, manipulative, fact-free, ungracious, bigot, racist, xenophobic, misogynist, jerk, rough-edged, braggart, ostentatious, greedy, irascible, maladjusted, out-of-control, inciteful, impetuous, obnoxious, unethical, vindictive, litigious, loser, dishonest, brash, petty, smart-aleck, disruptive, outlier, immature, childish, blamer, windbag, thug, ruthless, brazen, dishonest, evil, crooked, odious, vitriolic, erratic, scofflaw, carney, despicable, phony, arrogant, irrational, boorish, obdurate, unprincipled, impulsive, impudent, divisive, vulgar, gross, petty, delusional, hateful, apathetic towards America and Americans, untrustworthy, suffering from delusions of grandeur, selfish, weak, insecure, not presidential, inane, insane, know-it-all, petty, corrupt, disgusting, unpatriotic, oppositional, loser.