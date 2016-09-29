Letter: Playing well with others

This election season, I’ve received more than my share of political flyers in the mail. “Vote for this candidate because they are a good community person.” “Don’t vote for this candidate because they’ll leave you homeless and jobless.” Now, I’m being a bit sarcastic, but you get my point.

Last week I received a piece of literature in the mail that made me stop and think. It was a flyer for State Representative Anna Wills (57B) highlighting the fact that both business groups and labor unions have endorsed her for re-election.

That caught my attention.

As we head to Election Day…and those advertisements and flyers that sometimes make me just want to change the channel and put my mail on hold…it was refreshing to read that Anna Wills is someone who can work with people on both sides of the aisle. In other words, someone who, frankly, can “play well with others.”

I believe I can trust Anna Wills to continue to be someone in St. Paul who can reach across the political divide and work with others to keep the interests of all Minnesotans at heart. This is why I’ll be voting to re-elect Representative Anna Wills on Nov. 8.