Letter: Greg Clausen deserves to be re-elected

One of this community’s greatest assets is the Minnesota Zoo. It is a tourist draw and along with that a local business stimulant. During the last session, Senator Greg Clausen managed to get nearly all of the zoo’s revenue requests into the Senate bill. Unfortunately, the legislature did not pass a bonding bill last session, but Senator Clausen continues to advocate for the zoo’s interest, and hopefully something will materialize in the next appropriation.

That is what representation is all about. It is working for your local constituents. Working for the needs of your local community. Recognizing and advocating for the strengths of your community and working hard to improve its weaknesses.

Senator Greg Clausen knows how to represent us. He gets it. He deserves to be re-elected.