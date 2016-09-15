Letter: Death by a thousand paper cuts

I have nine grandchildren and worry that they will be able to find jobs. Small businesses create the majority of jobs in the United States, and one problem they face is job-killing regulations. Those regulations reduce small business capital that is needed for growth and job creation. To business, each of those regulations is like dying by “a thousand paper cuts.”

Thankfully, my state representative, Anna Wills, wants to cut these regulations so that small businesses don’t bleed to death.

Here’s just one example:

The Metropolitan Council levies a large number of regulations on businesses and homeowners. One regulation, the Sewer Availability Charge (SAC), assesses businesses with a significant charge whenever the business makes any improvements to their business property. The SAC is a sewer connection assessment and is not related to monthly sewer usage. Sewer usage charges are addressed by the monthly sewer and water bills.

The Hazel Park Congregational Church of Christ in St. Paul wanted to design a new exit door for their Sunshine Childcare Center, which serves 30 children. The cost to build the new entryway and door was $6,000. The church applied for the necessary building permits and was assessed an additional $9,000 in SAC charges by the Met Council. The church is on the existing sewer system and required no additional sewer capacity. Restaurants and other small businesses are also seeing large SAC assessments for simple interior alterations.

Representative Anna Wills wants to cut job-killing regulations like these to allow small businesses to grow and create more jobs. That is why I am voting for Rep. Anna Wills for state representative for District 57B on Nov. 8, 2016.