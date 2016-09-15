Greg Clausen is running for reelection to the Minnesota Senate. Let us recognize the real thing, Greg Clausen, when we see it, and let's vote to re-elect this outstanding public servant.

I've known him for over 30 years – he was the principal at Rosemount High School and earlier was at Apple Valley High School – and he brings a wealth of experience, people skills, compassion and common sense to the table.

He's a leader who listens, learns and works with everyone, producing positive results. With genuine wisdom and insight he makes intelligent, fiscally smart decisions.

Senator Greg Clausen has been great for all of Minnesota, and we get to vote for him again here in Apple Valley and Rosemount. Join me in voting for Greg Clausen on Nov. 8.