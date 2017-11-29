Two Minn. orchestras, Dylan earn Grammy nominations

The SPCO is up for the best chamber music/small ensemble performance award for the group’s recording of Franz Schubert’s “Death and the Maiden” featuring violinist and artistic partner Patricia Kopatchinskaja. The Minnesota Orchestra and conductor Osmo Vanska will compete in the best orchestral performance category for the orchestra’s recording of Mahler’s Fifth Symphony.

A native of Moldova, Kopatchinskaja arranged “Death and the Maiden” for the SPCO and added selections from composers John Dowland and Gyorgy Kurtag to the piece. The orchestra premiered it in 2015 and has revisited it several times.

The Minnesota Orchestra has been nominated several times for Grammys and won best orchestral performance in 2014 for their recording of Sibelius’ First and Fourth symphonies

The SPCO won the best chamber music performance for Aaron Copland’s “Appalachian Spring” in 1980.

Minnesota native Bob Dylan’s third dip into the Great American Songbook, “Triplicate,” is also up for a Grammy for best traditional pop vocal album. Dylan has earned dozens of nominations and taken home 11 Grammy Awards.