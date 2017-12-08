PHOTOS: Cookies for military families

Little Miss Farmington Ambassadors Sicily Sylvester, 9, and Rylee Halda, 10, had fun together being creative and helped youth make holiday ornaments at the children's craft table. Kara Hildreth / contributor 1 / 2
Farmington Yellow Ribbon Network volunteers Janee and Mark Johnson delivered cookie baskets to military families Sunday afternoon during the 10th-annual Cookie Walk Exchange. Kara Hildreth / contributor 2 / 2
Farmington Yellow Ribbon Network volunteers delivered cookie baskets to military families Sunday afternoon during the 10th-annual Cookie Walk Exchange.
