Rosemount plans first Home and Business Expo

The Rosemount 2018 Home and Business Expo will be Saturday, March 3, in the gym at Rosemount Community Center. Admission is free.

The city believes the expo format will give small businesses additional exposure and a chance to meet and mingle with local residents.

"Given it is our first time, we want to make sure we have enough businesses who are given the opportunity to show what all is available in Rosemount," Community Development Director Kim Lindquist said.

Organizers ask interested, potential entrants to register by Dec. 31 to receive a discount on vendor admission.

"We are trying to reach out to those who have home-based businesses, and not just those with storefronts because the community may not be aware of those services," Lindquist said.

Home-based businesses may not be plugged into the traditional networking methods of communication, Lindquist said.

Organizing an Expo has been in the works for a while and is a priority for Rosemount City Council and Rosemount Port Authority.

The city approached Dakota County Chamber of Commerce about partnering to host an expo. Since the regional chamber is currently in a transition mode, Lindquist said the city decided to move forward and schedule the expo and be the sole sponsor.

"We do want it to be successful and we do want to reach shoppers outside the border of Rosemount, but we do want to give the first opportunity to Rosemount businesses," Lindquist said.

Residents may be surprised at the types and numbers of local businesses and services available within the borders of the city, Lindquist said.

"Many may look at our retail corridor on Highway 42, but we have a variety of businesses interspersed throughout the city that do not have the visibility that our traditional retailers do on Highway 42," Lindquist said.

The city is busy planning for a fun, family-friendly Expo with activities like face painting and four food trucks outside the community center.

The Rosemount Area Arts Council will be present at the Expo to showcase the 2018 arts and events schedule offered in town such as live theater, musicals and indoor and outdoor concerts.

"We are really excited about this new venture and are really trying to talk it up with businesses in town because this is an opportunity for them to get different advertising and reach a different market," Lindquist said.

Small business entrepreneurs are good at marketing but the Expo will offer business owners a place to leverage the exposure, Lindquist added.

"Our home-based businesses can get out in front of potential clients in one fell swoop to reach a larger audience."

If you go:

What: Rosemount's First Home and Business Expo

When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 3

Where: Rosemount Community Center, 13885 S. Robert Trail, Rosemount

Small home-based businesses, storefront and service businesses and organizations can showcase products and services to consumers.

Register: Online at the city website at www.ci.rosemount.mn.us.

Cost: $100 vendor fee with a $20 discount if registration is complete by Dec. 31.

The public can mark calendars to attend family-friendly event.

The expo will offer demonstrations, activities, entertainment, face painting and food trucks that will serve American Grill, Japanese, Latin and Italian entrees.